Southampton came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Southampton manager Will Still said his side was worthy of all three points following their 2-1 triumph over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

On an evening littered with controversial refereeing decisions, the Saints came from behind to secure their first Championship away win of the season, sealing all three points via a second half brace from striker Ross Stewart.

After falling behind to a brilliant individual goal from Tyrese Campbell, the Saints wasted the opportunity to level proceedings just before half-time when Adam Armstrong blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

However, they turned the game on its head within 13 minutes of the restart via Stewart’s brace. United thought they had clawed themselves level in the closing stages when Sydie Peck headed in from a corner, but referee Adam Herczeg spotted an alleged foul on goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, meaning the Saints held on to secure all three points - a prize Still felt his side deserved.

Still explains why Saints deserved their victory

Asked if he felt his side deserved the victory, Still told the media: “Overall, yes. I think we've been in control of large parts of it. We probably conceded another one of those annoying goals.

“You then miss a penalty and think, 'Jesus, it's going to happen again’, but we've not done that at all. We've made a few tweaks.

“We bought a bit of energy on the pitch and managed to turn it around. Getting back into the game is always tough when you're away here.

“Then we've just kept at it and not felt sorry for ourselves. We've dug deep and got a brilliant win from Roscoe. It was the ultimate Championship game.

“It had a bit of everything. A few goals disallowed, a missed pen, some fouls, some pre-kicks at the edge of the box, balls saved off the line in the first half.

“They're the toughest games to win, and we've managed to walk away with three points. I'm delighted for the players and for the fans who were here.”