Handed a two match touchline ban ahead of his team’s midweek draw with Burnley, after being found guilty of using “insulting or abusive” language towards a match official, Lowe is allowed to communicate with assistants Mike Marsh and Paul Gallagher throughout the contest.

But he is prohibited from taking up his usual position in the dug-out, following an FA inquiry into the incident which took place during Birmingham City’s visit to Deepdale earlier this month.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom celebrates with his players: David Davies/PA Wire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked why being banished to the directors’ box is viewed as a hindrance in football when coaches in sports such as rugby union and rugby league routinely sit there, McCall, the Championship leaders’ number two, told The Star: “You can influence things on the touchline and, let’s not try and deny it, players routinely look towards their manager don’t they. They listen to the assistants and other members of staff, yes. But they also want to see the manager there, who is able to bring those little tactical tweaks during water breaks, injury breaks and situations like that.

“I know sometimes people say it’s a good thing to be higher up, because you do get a better perspective of what’s happening. But down in the thick of it, I do think you can make more of a difference.”

McCall, who spent periods in charge of Rangers, Bradford City and Motherwell before joining Heckingbottom’s backroom team, has first hand experience of what Lowe, Marsh and Gallagher will be going through after the United chief missed last term’s trip to Derby County because of a positive Covid-19 test.

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“When Hecky missed out on that one, we were able to listen to his instructions but it wasn’t as smooth as you’d ordinarily like - getting information down a telephone."

“You don’t have the same influence on either your own players or, dare I say it, the match officials.