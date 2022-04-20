United started Monday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City without a recognised centre forward after Oli McBurnie became the latest player on the treatment table at Shirecliffe with a foot injury.

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United (photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Warnock, who guided the Blades to promotion to the Premier League in the 2005/06 season, told The Star: “I feel sorry for Paul at the minute, they are so short of strikers.

"Last night (Monday), in fairness, they had two or three great chances in the first half. If one of them goes in, it’s a different game.

"They (Bristol City) got the goal and it gave them a lift, they did well to come back then.

"Paul would have been disappointed to come away with a point but when you come to this stage of the season you don’t dwell on it, you have just got to move onto the next game.

"I hope the physios are doing a good job and they can get McBurnie and Billy (Sharp) back as soon as possible.”

United have managed just four goals in Sharp’s absence.

It is hoped McBurnie could be back on the pitch before the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit the back of the net in 28 league appearances this term but his selfless performances, particularly in Sharp’s absence, have earned praise from his manager.

While there is encouraging news in the attacking department, the Blades could be dealt a fitness blow in defence.

The club’s only available right-back, George Baldock, limped off injured late on against the Robins.

Asked if he thought the Blades would make the Championship play-offs with three games to go, Warnock replied: "I hope so, it would be nice.

"Four or five weeks ago I thought the winners of the play-offs would be between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.