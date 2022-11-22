Having seen injuries disrupt United’s planning for a series of crucial Championship games, Heckingbottom told The Star earlier this month that he had held “conversations” with a number of international coaches about the need to rest certain members of his squad.

Gus Poyet of Greece elected not to call-up George Baldock for their meetings with Malta and Hungary after learning the wing-back has been receiving treatment for a hamstring issue of late while Sander Berge missed Norway’s matches against the Republic and Finland because of an ankle complaint.

But Egan, an ever-present for United this term, competed twice last week - completing the defeat by Berge’s countrymen and the win over the Maltese.

Although that is unlikely to have gone down well with Heckingbottom, who could now be forced to revise Egan’s training schedule ahead of United’s return to action next month, the 45-year-old will resist the temptation to publicly criticise either Kenny or his employers in Dublin.

Indeed, given that Egan is the Irish captain, there was a suspicion at Bramall Lane it would always prove difficult for Kenny to rest the centre-half; particularly as he is preparing for March’s round of Euro 2024 qualifiers.

“We’re proud of the good relationships we’ve got with the international sides,” Heckingbottom said. “It suits everyone to have those.”

John Egan is a key figure for both Sheffield United and the Republic of Ireland: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny: Niall Carson/PA Wire.