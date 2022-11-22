Another duel between members of Heckingbottom’s squad could occur when Scotland meet the Norwegians in Group A. Oli McBurnie and John Fleck, who are both using the pause in the domestic fixture schedule to recover from injury, will be hopeful of forcing their way back into Steve Clarke’s plans while Sander Berge competes for Stale Solbakken’s men.

McBurnie underwent surgery to repair a hernia last week and although his recovery programme has been complicated by an ankle problem, the centre-forward hopes to be declared fit ahead of United’s return to action on December 10th.

Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies of Wales are United’s representatives at the World Cup. Both were named on the bench for their matches against Holland and the USA respectively.

Sheffield United's George Baldock represents Greece at international level: Darren Staples / Sportimage