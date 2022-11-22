Sheffield United: Team mates set to clash once World Cup is over
Two members of the defence which has laid the foundations for Sheffield United’s climb to second in the Championship table could find themselves playing against each other next year after their countries were paired together in the qualifying groups for Euro 2024.
As the World Cup continues in Qatar, many of those nations who did not reach the finals have turned their attention towards reaching for UEFA tournament in Germany. They include the Republic of Ireland who, despite gentle pressure from United manager Paul Heckingbottom, started John Egan in both of their recent friendlies against Norway and Malta. Stephen Kenny’s side will face Greece in Group B, with Egan’s colleague at Bramall Lane George Baldock being handed his first caps by Gus Poyet, Kenny’s counterpart in Athens, over the summer.
Another duel between members of Heckingbottom’s squad could occur when Scotland meet the Norwegians in Group A. Oli McBurnie and John Fleck, who are both using the pause in the domestic fixture schedule to recover from injury, will be hopeful of forcing their way back into Steve Clarke’s plans while Sander Berge competes for Stale Solbakken’s men.
McBurnie underwent surgery to repair a hernia last week and although his recovery programme has been complicated by an ankle problem, the centre-forward hopes to be declared fit ahead of United’s return to action on December 10th.
Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye and Adam Davies of Wales are United’s representatives at the World Cup. Both were named on the bench for their matches against Holland and the USA respectively.