But Sheffield United’s manager knows the media isn’t responsible for creating the uncertainty which surrounds his star player’s future at Bramall Lane. Or, having confirmed this with a smile after delivering the supposed rebuke, that it will be decided by anyone who doesn’t sit on the Championship club’s board.

Talking about Berge and whether or not he will remain at United’s disposal beyond September 1st, when the summer transfer window closes, has become a bi-weekly ritual for Heckingbottom since Championship competition resumed nearly three weeks ago. Yesterday, when members of the Fourth Estate gathered at the Randox Health Academy to discuss tonight’s game against Sunderland and reflect on United’s draw with Middlesbrough 48 hours earlier, the 44-year-old spent more time discussing the Norwegian midfielder than the visitors from Wearside.

Sheffield United's Sander Berge celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Now practised in the art of deflecting them away, Heckingbottom met enquiries about Berge’s state of mind and Club Brugge’s desire to lure him back to Belgium with a bat so straight it would have made Sir Geoffrey Boycott green with envy. Privately, although he feigned frustration, Heckingbottom probably also welcomed the opportunity to discuss the subject again.

Why? Because over the past month, he has become as skilled at putting distance between himself and the decision to consider cashing in on Berge as giving reporters something to write without actually saying very much at all.

“I’m encouraged by Sander’s responses,” Heckingbottom said, revealing he speaks with Berge “all the time”. “He’s the same player and we have the same relationship as always. You guys are the ones asking more questions about him than me.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager: David Rogers/Getty Images

“Some of the stuff I read about him is true. Other stuff I read about Sander and what is happening or has happened, it isn’t true. All I’m bothered about to be honest is how he performs for me and, right now, his performances are at a really high level.”

Part of Heckingbottom will find the constant focus on Berge intensely irritating. By his own admission, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief prefers talking about tactics than transfers. Particularly ahead of important games which, with Alex Neil’s men hoping to mount another challenge for promotion after winning May’s League One play-off final, the fourth assignment on United’s latest Championship agenda certainly is.

But privately, Heckingbottom probably welcomed the chance to talk about Berge and how the goal he scored against Middlesbrough on Sunday, his second in four outings for United this term, makes him indispensable to their cause. Because it provided him an excuse to once again stress that if the board of directors sanctions Berge’s departure for anything less than the £35m release clause contained within the agreement he signed after leaving Genk in January 2020, it won’t be with the blessing of those who work inside the boot room.

Sander Berge is set to start against Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I chat with Sander all the time, about what is happening, how he is doing and plenty of other things, as I’ve maintained before,” Heckingbottom continued. “But those are our discussions and not for anyone else. What is talked about stays between us, as it would with any other player here.

“But am I hopeful and convinced he will be here? I am hopeful and convinced, yes.

“It’s black and white for me, he has a contract. There’s a number written within there which I can’t do anything about, should anyone meet that. I accept and respect that.

“But I also know he enjoys his time here. I know that he’s ambitious, the same as we are.

“The thing is, while he’s being excellent for us, that makes him even more appealing to others but that’s football, that’s the way it works.

“If he outgrows us, if we don’t keep up with his ambitions, then he’ll move on. But again, that’s the same for anyone else in the squad as well.”

What makes the situation so awkward for United is that, in order to achieve their aim of regaining Premier League status after being relegated two seasons ago, Berge needs to maintain the form he has shown since being deployed in a more advanced role midway through the previous campaign. But, as Heckingbottom acknowledged, if he does then it will provoke a flurry of reports linking him with a move elsewhere. Plus increase the likelihood of one actually materialising.

Milan and Leeds have also been touted as potential destinations, with United’s hierarchy known to be ready to consider any bid which offers them either a return on their initial investment or covers most of the money they have invested in the 24-year-old.

Berge is a shoe-in to feature in the starting eleven Heckingbottom selects to face the club where he first turned professional nearly three decades ago. But Billy Sharp, who spearheaded United’s attack at the Riverside, will miss out after damaging his ankle. A scan, designed to reveal the exact nature and extent of the injury he suffered, has been delayed until the swelling which forced him off at half-time subsides.

“I understand why you guys have got to ask,” said Heckingbottom, returning to the subject of Berge during his latest pre-match briefing at the Randox Health Academy. “I totally get it, and I understand it’s probably as frustrating for you as it is for me at times.