Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the last few months it appears those talks are picking up again.

Online tipsters Betting.com came up with a number of concepts for football club shirts if they were sponsored by businesses that originally came from their cities.

This Sheffield United concept shirt has been based on a hypothetical Henderson's Relish sponsorship.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United feature in the collection, with the company coming up with an orange and brown Henderson’s Relish sponsored shirt.

The concept really focuses on incorporating as much of the Hendo’s branding into the shirt as possible, with a space for United’s badge one of the only things that would carry over from their traditional designs.

Betting.com also came up with a shirt for another South Yorkshire side, Rotherham United.

The Sheffield United Hendo's concept has been designed by the team at Betting.com.

The Millers concept shirt features branding from snack brand, KP Nuts, which was founded in Rotherham as Kenyon and Son in 1853.

The rest of the collection includes shirts for Manchester City and Newcastle United, amongst others.