Sheffield United: What if South Yorkshire clubs were sponsored by their city's biggest businesses?

A ban on gambling companies appearing as football shirt sponsors has been talked about for some time now.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:22 pm
But in the last few months it appears those talks are picking up again.

Online tipsters Betting.com came up with a number of concepts for football club shirts if they were sponsored by businesses that originally came from their cities.

This Sheffield United concept shirt has been based on a hypothetical Henderson's Relish sponsorship.

Sheffield United feature in the collection, with the company coming up with an orange and brown Henderson’s Relish sponsored shirt.

The concept really focuses on incorporating as much of the Hendo’s branding into the shirt as possible, with a space for United’s badge one of the only things that would carry over from their traditional designs.

Betting.com also came up with a shirt for another South Yorkshire side, Rotherham United.

The Sheffield United Hendo's concept has been designed by the team at Betting.com.

The Millers concept shirt features branding from snack brand, KP Nuts, which was founded in Rotherham as Kenyon and Son in 1853.

The rest of the collection includes shirts for Manchester City and Newcastle United, amongst others.

Betting.com also came up with this Rotherham United concept, sponsored by snack brand, KP Nuts.
