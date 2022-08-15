Sheffield boxing and Strictly star Nicola Adams reveals name of baby boy born to her and Ella Baig

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola, who was based in the city as a boxer and trained at the English Institute of Sport, has revealed their baby boy, born last month, has been named Taylor Nate Adams.

Little Taylor had been expected to be born this month – but he arrived a month early in July.

Nicola, the first woman to win a boxing Olympic gold medal, told Hello! magazine her son being born was "the most amazing thing that's ever happened" to her.

She said: "I can't even explain the feeling - I felt this instant love."

The couple's journey to parenthood began in 2020 when they started IVF using Nicola's egg fertilised via a sperm donor who resembled Ella.

Ella carried the baby and gave birth on July 9 via caesarean section.

He weighed just 3lb 14oz at the time as he was born a month prematurely.

Ella recalled her shock when she woke up early on July 8 to find that her waters had broken and said that when she asked Nicola to ring the hospital she replied: "Right - what's their number?"

She also feels the baby has inherited Nicola’s boxing spirit, saying: "I said he was a fighter when he was in my stomach and he's definitely come out like that."

"He's progressing really fast. He's trying to do things he shouldn't be able to do yet - like holding his own bottle," she added.

"On the day he was born, I had him on my chest and he threw his head back."

Nicola added: "We had a few names in mind because we wanted to see what he looked like first to see if the name suited him.

"We didn't want to get stuck on one name and have to think of a new one if it didn't work."

The couple added that they are now looking forward to life as parents.

Ella said: "I'm excited to see who he wants to be when he's older.

"It will be so rewarding to see him experience everything we can offer him and see what he wants to do."