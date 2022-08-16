Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The death of the legendary actor, who played the role of Ted Spear in the ITV soap at the start of the year, was announced earlier today.

A spokesperson for the actor said: “It is with such a heavy heart that I can confirm the news that the very talented comedian and actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning, with his wife Jackie by his side.

Doncaster TV star and comedian Duggie Brown has died at the age of 82.

“It has been a great honour to work with Duggie – gracious, kind and always excited by what the industry had in store for him. A born entertainer who loved his profession.. An infectious smile that will remain in our hearts.”

Among the many people paying tribute to the actor on social media was Tommy Cannon, one half of iconic duo Cannon and Ball.

He wrote: “Really sad to hear about the passing of Duggie Brown, Rest in peace pal, what a funny funny man- thinking of all your friends and family.”

In Coronation Street, Ted was the man who Faye Windass (Ellie Leach) hit with her car while driving home after a New Year’s Eve party.

Initially, Ted was fine, so Faye and Emma (Alexandra Mardell) walked him back to his flat.

However, when they returned later that day, they found Ted dead in his armchair.

The ordeal sparked a huge storyline for Faye and Emma, as they made a pact to keep his death a secret to prevent time behind bars.

Duggie portrayed two other roles prior to Ted in Coronation Street.

In the late 90s, he appeared in the ITV soap as George Freeman, owner of The Hour Glass bar, and in 2004, he played Bernie Cooper – husband of Rita’s (Barbara Knox) friend, Rula Romanoff.

Early role in Ken Loach classic Kes

Away from Coronation Street, Duggie had a hugely successful career as a comedian and also featured in a variety of popular TV shows.

One of his early roles was in Ken Loach’s film, Kes – which was based on the novel by Barry Hines.

Duggie’s character was a milkman, with his sister Lynne Perrie playing the lead character’s mother.

In the early 80s, Duggie joined the cast of The Glamour Girls and in 1994, he appeared in Channel 4’s Brookside as Ray Piper.

Born in Rotherham in 1940, Duggie appeared on TV’s The Comedians in the 1970s and lived in Doncaster for many years.

He also appeared in Hotel Babylon, Crown Court, The Cuckoo Waltz, All Creatures Great and Small, The Bill, Minder, Last of the Summer Wine and Peak Practice.

Brown was one of the original co-hosts of the game show 3-2-1, with Ted Rogers and Chris Emmett. From 1994 to 1996, he was a regular team captain on Barry Cryer's news game show Cryer's Crackers.