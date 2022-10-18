Foderingham and Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery were both sent off after the final whistle of United’s 3-3 draw with Blackpool last weekend, after a heated coming-together after the game saw both grapple with each other and fall to the floor.

Referee David Webb brandished red cards to the pair for ‘violent conduct’, with both clubs launching appeals against the subsequent three-match bans after reviewing video footage of the incident.

Blackpool issued a statement this evening to inform supporters that their own challenge was rejected by the EFL and the same decision was handed down to Foderingham, meaning he will will miss his side’s games against Coventry City, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion.

“The goalkeeper was involved in a post-match incident which ultimately saw referee David Webb issue a red card,” a United statement read this evening.

"The claim of wrongful dismissal was dismissed by a Regulatory Commission on Tuesday and Foderingham's three-match suspension remains.”

Speaking before the verdict, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "We appealed on the basis that we were trying to clarify what classifies as violent conduct.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is sent off after the game against Blackpool

"We provided evidence to support Wes, there were no punches thrown, there was no contact to the face, either.

"Nothing in particular led to it, individuals were trying to pull each other out of the way and it escalated with the more bodies that got involved. It looks worse than it was, especially when the two players go to ground."

In Foderingham’s enforced absence, Wales international Adam Davies in line to make his debut for the Blades when they travel to Coventry City tomorrow evening.