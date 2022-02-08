Sheffield United: Wes Foderingham makes honest admission about his place after Adam Davies' arrival

Wes Foderingham admits he isn’t taking his place as Sheffield United’s first-choice goalkeeper for granted, after acknowledging that Blades new boy Adam Davies will “push him all the way” for the No.1 shirt.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 11:06 am

Foderingham, the former Rangers stopper, seized his chance earlier this season when his then-teammate Robin Olsen damaged a rib on international duty with Sweden, impressing coaching staff and supporters alike with a string of impressive performances and fine saves.

Foderingham’s form was factored into United’s thinking when they allowed Olsen’s loan to be terminated early, paving the way for him to join Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Birthday boy Brian Deane likens Jayden Bogle's goal to a Man C...

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And with Davies signed as Olsen’s replacement, initially on a deal until the end of the season, Foderingham said the competition for his place was “good”.

“I wouldn’t have come here if I didn’t think I was capable of challenging for the No.1 shirt,” Foderingham, who will make his latest appearance for the Blades against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, insisted.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve proven [to be United’s undisputed No.1]. Robin will have thought that while he was here, and things can change quickly.

New dad Bogle not resting on laurels despite joy on and off pitch

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Adam has added to the group, he has been fantastic in training since he arrived and I’m sure he’ll push me all the way.

“But if you look after your own performances, the rest will take care of itself really. The main thing for me is to try and stay consistent.

“I said when I arrived that I wanted to add to the group and make a positive contribution, and I feel that I’ve done that. Now, I’m looking to push on from here.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

BladesChris Holt