Bogle’s partner gave birth to a little boy earlier this season, coinciding with a run in form for the proud new father that has seen him cement his place at right wing-back for the Blades as they set about reaching the Championship play-off places.

Bogle scored the winner on Friday evening as the Blades beat Birmingham City to cut the gap between themselves and the top six even further, ahead of key upcoming games against sixth-placed West Brom and Huddersfield Town, who are currently fifth.

And Bogle said of his form: “I’m enjoying it. It’s a good time for me at the moment but I don’t want to stop.

“I want to keep going and go to higher levels. Keep working, day in day out, to be the best I can be. In training and games. And hopefully we can keep getting results.”

Asked if fatherhood, at just 21 years old, had matured him, the former Derby County man admitted: “That always helps. It’s just natural to mature when you become a father, I’m enjoying that life and the football life too so it’s good at the moment.

“I try to focus, if things don’t go as well for me on the pitch I just try and forget about it and work as hard as you can, because that’s all you can do really.”