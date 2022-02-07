Sheffield United: Birthday boy Brian Deane likens Jayden Bogle's goal to a Man City move

Brian Deane, the Sheffield United legend, turned 54 years old today – and was treated to an early Birthday present on Friday evening as his old team scored a goal that their former striker dubbed Manchester City-esque.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 7th February 2022

Deane, who had three spells at Bramall Lane during his playing career before hanging up his boots, watched on as the Blades beat Birmingham City 2-1 at St. Andrew’s.

Goals from Billy Sharp – another legendary Blades No.10 - and Jayden Bogle sealed victory, with the build-up and finish for the right-back’s winner leaving Deane purring.

“Sander Berge's ball was delightful and Billy's run was fantastic,” Deane said, speaking on United’s SUTV post-match show.

“If you look at the camera angle, it looked as if it was for another player and Billy's cut across the back of the defender and slotted it in with his left.

“And what can we say about the winning goal? It was fantastic, the kind of goal good enough to grace any stadium at any time. It was that good.

“The only team I've seen score a goal like that, is Manchester City. Most other teams are too contrived but that was a beautiful piece of football.

Brian Deane in his Sheffield United playing days: Pascal Rondeau/Allsport

“And I think anyone who sees that will really understand the quality of the whole build up to the goal.”

Deane predicted a different test against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening, with Steve Bruce’s men expected to look for a result from Bramall Lane to kickstart their new manager’s reign and breathe new life into their own promotion push.

United can go level on points with the sixth-placed Baggies with victory.

