Sheffield United: 'We should have had seven' - How Blades fans reacted after victory over Blackburn Rovers

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Ollie Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye (2) sealed a deserved victory – and here’s how Blades fans reacted online ...

@tyronej1984: Outstanding. Iliman’s second goal will rightly get the plaudits, but [Norwood] has been at his very best the last three games.

@EdinburghBlade: Brilliant performance from the lads today. Keep Norwood, Anel, Berge and Ndiaye and it basically means we go up as Champions.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@MartyKBlade: Only disappointment about today? We should have had 7.…

@MW__photog: I’ve no clue on how Rovers were top of league! Easily weakest team we’ve played this season. Only credit I can give is their keeper made sure it wasn’t 6-0!

@SteveBatty11: To a man, that was a cracking performance this afternoon, every single player was on their game today. If we can get to the end of the transfer window without losing anyone, we're going to go well this season

Paul Heckingbottom, manager of Sheffield United, applauds the fans after victory over Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@JTurnz: We lost to Watford so when we go on a 30 game streak without losing there isn’t the pressure about going invincible.

@robdaly1984: We've set a high bar with that performance

@midgley_neil: Pretty much a perfect performance. Two outstanding goals, Ndaiye’s especially was one of the best I’ve seen at the Lane. What a squad we’ve got!

@FNRLTheBlog: Iliman Ndiaye is a sublime footballer. His ability to put the fear of God into defences is something we haven't had for a while at United, he's filling the MGW hole and then some, and a superb run and finish for his second

@BrewDogSeven: Only criticism is we have to be more clinical and ruthless which might be on PH mind - defence is rock solid. We are finishes away from hitting someone for 6!

@daisyproperties: United now top of the league. This will really test the owner’s ambition. Will he let Ndiaye and/or Berge be snapped up by suitors?

@jlaley86: Nah. It’s not too early. Top of the league