Sheffield United: 'We should have had seven' - How Blades fans reacted after victory over Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield United supporters were left purring after a superb display against Blackburn Rovers saw their side run out 3-0 winners and go top of the table.
Goals from Ollie Norwood and Iliman Ndiaye (2) sealed a deserved victory – and here’s how Blades fans reacted online ...
@tyronej1984: Outstanding. Iliman’s second goal will rightly get the plaudits, but [Norwood] has been at his very best the last three games.
@EdinburghBlade: Brilliant performance from the lads today. Keep Norwood, Anel, Berge and Ndiaye and it basically means we go up as Champions.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks pursuit alive and kicking as Owls aim to swoop in
-
2
Bumper crowd for Sheffield Wednesday v Bolton Wanderers for potentially record-breaking afternoon
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday star ruled out for Bolton Wanderers – Akin Famewo’s return date explained
-
4
Morgan Gibbs-White explains Nottingham Forest transfer decision and memories of fans from Sheffield United spell
-
5
Sheffield United: Boss makes a bold statement about Oli McBurnie
@MartyKBlade: Only disappointment about today? We should have had 7.…
@MW__photog: I’ve no clue on how Rovers were top of league! Easily weakest team we’ve played this season. Only credit I can give is their keeper made sure it wasn’t 6-0!
@SteveBatty11: To a man, that was a cracking performance this afternoon, every single player was on their game today. If we can get to the end of the transfer window without losing anyone, we're going to go well this season
@JTurnz: We lost to Watford so when we go on a 30 game streak without losing there isn’t the pressure about going invincible.
@robdaly1984: We've set a high bar with that performance
@midgley_neil: Pretty much a perfect performance. Two outstanding goals, Ndaiye’s especially was one of the best I’ve seen at the Lane. What a squad we’ve got!
@FNRLTheBlog: Iliman Ndiaye is a sublime footballer. His ability to put the fear of God into defences is something we haven't had for a while at United, he's filling the MGW hole and then some, and a superb run and finish for his second
@BrewDogSeven: Only criticism is we have to be more clinical and ruthless which might be on PH mind - defence is rock solid. We are finishes away from hitting someone for 6!
@daisyproperties: United now top of the league. This will really test the owner’s ambition. Will he let Ndiaye and/or Berge be snapped up by suitors?
@jlaley86: Nah. It’s not too early. Top of the league
@AntSSimo19: Early days but if Blades can keep squad together post transfer window there could be an excellent opportunity for this side. Top performance today, Norwood and Ndiaye goals of season in Aug!