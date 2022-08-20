Blackburn Rovers boss offers Sheffield United and transfer assessment after 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane
Jon Dahl Tomasson, the Blackburn Rovers, admitted he expected a “tough” and “difficult” task against Sheffield United this afternoon after his side were soundly beaten 3-0 at Bramall Lane.
The Dane’s side travelled to Sheffield as the league leaders, but struggled to test United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and were replaced at the summit by Paul Heckingbottom’s Blades after a deserved victory.
Ollie Norwood’s free-kick put the Blades ahead in the first half before Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench to score twice late in the game.
And Tomasson, whose side have now lost successive games 3-0 after opening their season with four straight wins, admitted: “We knew it was going to be tough.
“Sheffield United have a lot of excellent players and an excellent squad and we knew it would be difficult.
“I think the squad looked a bit stretched. We had a spell in the second half when we were in the game, and I think you can see we’re playing a lot of games at the moment and you can see the squad is stretched.
“I feel sorry for the fans who travelled with us and it’d be good to boost the dressing room with a couple of players.”
Tomasson, who described United as one of the favourites to go up, changed the shape at half-time and saw his side start the second period much better, despite still not forcing Foderingham into making a save.
“I think it worked for us,” Tomasson said of the formation change.
“For the first 15 or 20 minutes of the second half it was okay. We had a bit of momentum for sure in that period.”