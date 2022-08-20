News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out

Star man highlights importance to Sheffield United side with display against Blackburn Rovers: Boss

Ollie Norwood highlighted his importance to this Sheffield United side with a stunning opener and standout display in a 3-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:59 pm

Burnley-born Norwood was in imperious form against his hometown club’s bitter rivals, scoring a brilliant free-kick opener from long-range and setting the Blades on their way to a victory which sent them to the top of the formative Championship table.

“He’s important for us; he is,” Heckingbottom said of Norwood.

United v Rovers: Managers' reaction to Blades' brilliant win

Most Popular

“Going back to the Premier League when I was working with him, the only instruction from me was: ‘Get on the ball’.

“If he’s not on the ball, it could be me still playing there. That’s his job, that’s how he stands out.

“I’ll never say anything if he gives it away but if he doesn’t get on it, he’s useless to us.

“He’s got the range of passing and the shooting, we saw how he can shoot today. But it was a good all-round performance. As Stuart McCall said afterwards, it was difficult to pick a man of the match today.”

Oliver Norwood of Sheffield United is mobbed by celebrating teammates after scoring against Blackburn Rovers: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

United Player Ratings: A 9/10 mark as imperious Blades batter Blackburn

Iliman Ndiaye came off the bench to score a brace, one with a sense of fortune as Sander Berge’s shot deflected off his back and the other with a touch of class as he picked up the ball, beat three defenders and sidefooted a composed finish off the inside of the post with his left foot.

Oli McBurnie, who was recalled to the side from the start, had three glorious opportunities to end his long league goal drought but was denied on each occasion; first by defender Ash Phillips and then goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski twice.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Blackburn RoversBladesSander BergeOli McBurnie