Sheffield United will be determined to secure their first home win of the season when they face Watford on Saturday.

The Blades, who have lost eight of their opening nine Championship matches this season, have lost each of their first four outings in S2 this term, scoring a paltry two goals.

Although their results have suggested otherwise, the Blades’ performances have improved since manager Chris Wilder returned to the club last month, meaning they will be hoping the visit of Watford marks a change in fortunes as they attempt to spark their season into life.

Ahead of the visit of the Hornets, here are five pre-match talking points:

Securing a first home win

As has already been documented, United are still searching for their first victory of the season at Bramall Lane. In fact, they are still looking for their first point.

After losing their first four home games of a league campaign for the first time in 71 years against Southampton just over a fortnight ago, the Blades will be attempting to avoid losing their first five home games for the very first time in their history.

Bramall Lane was often a fortress for the Blades last season, racking up 15 Championship wins on home soil, the first of which was a slender 1-0 triumph over Watford. United will gladly accept a similar outcome on Saturday amid their desperate need to secure a first home win of the season at the fifth time of asking.

Additionally, United will be hoping to avoid becoming the first team to lose nine of their first ten matches in the second tier since Oldham Athletic all the way back in 1928/29.

Will Ings start?

After being introduced from the bench against Hull City at the MKM Stadium prior to the international break, summer signing Danny Ings earned praise from Wilder for his second half contribution.

Wilder lauded the former Liverpool striker’s experience, identifying him as a player his teammates could turn to in search of a good example. With goals proving hard to come by for the Blades so far this season, it will be fascinating to see if Ings is given a chance from the start for the first time.

His first three appearances in United colours have come via the bench, with Tyrese Campbell preferred at the tip of the attack, but his second half cameo against Hull may have offered Wilder food for thought over the break.

Watford have a new boss

Despite signing off for the international break having taken seven points from their last three games, Watford made the decision to make a change in the dugout, sacking Paulo Pezzolano after just ten games in charge. He has been replaced by Spaniard Javi Gracia, who was previously in charge at Vicarage Road between January 2018 and September 2019.

Javi Gracia will be eyeing a winning start to his second stint as Watford boss. | Getty Images

It is often unusual for a new manager to come in just ten games into the season, particularly when the club in question is only three points off the play-off positions, but Watford decided to turn to a more familiar face to boost their chances of promotion to the Premier League.

The trip to Bramall Lane will mark Gracia’s first taste of the Championship after previously managing Watford at a juncture where they were a Premier League club. He also spent a few months in charge of Leeds United in the top flight.

His previous stint in charge of Watford started with a 1-0 away defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup, meaning he will be determined to get off to a winning start this time around.

Wilder could unleash first-choice midfield

In addition to praising Ings after the defeat at Hull, Wilder also made a point of highlighting the importance of Tom Davies. After starting the defeat to Southampton four days earlier, the former Everton man was only strong enough to start the defeat in East Yorkshire on the bench.

However, a full fortnight without the interruption of any games should have helped Davies continue to build up his fitness levels without being overloaded. He admitted after the defeat at Hull he must be managed carefully to avoid any further setbacks.

If he is deemed fit enough to start, it would be no surprise to see him partner Sydie Peck at the base of the engine room. United have lacked consistency in that department so far this season, meaning it would be in everyone’s best interests if Wilder was able to deploy what many believe, right now, is his strongest midfield partnership.

Watford’s away record

If Gracia is to improve one thing at Watford, it has to be their away record. The Hornets are without a win on the road so far this season, last winning away from Vicarage Road back in February.

Their opening four away games this season have ended in two draws and two defeats. Both of their defeats were suffered in the capital, losing 1-0 to Charlton Athletic and Millwall respectively.

Without a win in their last ten games on the road, they will no doubt identify United’s Bramall Lane struggles as an opportunity to capitalise on, whereas the Blades will identify Watford’s away day struggles as a weakness they can exploit.