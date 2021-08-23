Sheffield United warned that Luton Town are looking to make amends after 5-0 hammering at hands of Birmingham City

Scott Hogan, the former Blades loanee, was on target twice as the Blues hammered the Hatters, whose manager Nathan Jones admitted he was “a little bit embarrassed” by his side’s performance on their own turf.

Next up for Jones’ side is another home clash with the Blades, who have struggled to adapt to life back in the Championship after relegation last season and have just one point to their name from their opening four games.

“That’s the good thing about football,” Naismith said. “It takes you to some bad lows, but you’ve always got next to try and put it right.

“If you look at the grand scheme of things, we’ve had four games with two wins and two losses. A bit inconsistent. But if we go and put it right against Sheff U, we go into the international break feeling good.

“But we do have a lot of stuff to put right.”

Nathan Jones, manager of Luton Town - Harriet Lander/Getty Images

For United, who return to action tomorrow night against Derby in the Carabao Cup, Saturday’s game will be a first meeting with Luton since their 2005/06 promotion season. The sides drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road, after United had run out 4-0 winners in the earlier game at Bramall Lane.