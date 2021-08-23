Two Sheffield United promotion heroes could reunite after Leon Clarke joins Bristol Rovers on trial

Clarke, without a club after leaving Shrewsbury Town in the summer, reportedly failed to earn a deal at non-league Gloucester City recently and has been keeping himself fit with a personal trainer in a bid to prolong his playing career further.

And the 36-year-old may have the chance to do just that after being invited to train with Rovers by boss Joey Barton – who signed another former Blade in Paul Coutts early in the window.

The two were influential members of the Blades squad that won the League One title with 100 points, and played supporting roles as United were promoted to the Premier League just two years later.

Barton has already signed 13 players this summer, but Rovers have lost four of their five games so far this season and have also invited 37-year-old Glenn Whelan to train with them with a view to earning a contract.

"They’ve been training with us this week, Leon Clarke and Glenn Whelan," Barton told Bristol Live after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Exeter City.

Leon Clarke played in the Premier League for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

"They came in this week so we could have a look at them. Obviously, they’re still on the open market and we had a good week.

"I think they’re going to come and join us next week and then we’ve obviously got a deadline looming."

Clarke scored 29 league goals in 59 starts for the Blades after signing from Bury in 2016.