Dieng, who was born in Switzerland but made his first appearance for Senegal earlier this year, has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Ramsdale if Arsenal launch another move for the young England goalkeeper this summer.

Arsenal officials met with their counterparts from Bramall Lane last week in a bid to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Ramsdale, but again declined to meet the Blades’ valuation of their No.1 goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But privately, some behind-the-scenes figures at United suspect that this is not the last they will hear from Arsenal and a number of alternatives have been considered in case Ramsdale is prised away.

But Dieng, thought to be amongst those considered, will not come cheap.

“No one here is,” Warburton said after his side’s 3-0 win at Hull on Saturday.

Seny Dieng of Queens Park Rangers (Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“I read about a price tag on Seny. Ludicrous. The fans need not worry. The owners will put the right price on the players.

“Every player in the world has got a value. If anyone leaves QPR it will be on the owners’ terms. If they leave it doesn’t matter, because they’ll leave at a price that represents great value for QPR.”