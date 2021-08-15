Those sentiments were echoed by boss Slavisa Jokanovic after the game, as he admitted that “huge work is ahead of us” ahead of Wednesday’s trip to West Brom.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the game on social media...

@craigsablade30: Reading Twitter is almost as if you expected us to walk this league . Sheffield United don’t do easy never have and never will. It will be a rollercoaster

@Dancalblades17: Ramsdale touching badge before game, defo staying

@ryanhobson7: Right-footed Sander Berge setting up over the free kick to swing a left-footer into the box… yeh that will confuse them

@Blades_Mad: Hard to give any concrete conclusions at this stage. Two lethargic performances to start but this seems very much like a work in progress. Can’t see it staying like this all season. Famous last words maybe. But some tinkering & time may be just what we need!

Slavisa Jokanovic, the manager of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

@Sufc___Tom: Any fan that travelled all that way for that is MOTM especially after that display

@meeksy37: One of the long away days out the way not a great performance in creating chances but we go again midweek

@Justin23Rice: Well let’s be honest that wasn’t pretty BUT seriously, new manager, new tactics, no new players. It will come I’m sure. Look at that starting 11, when that clicks it will be good. How long can you be patient for?

@WBeatson: If we're gonna play with wingers we need to buy some wingers

@helenmarie88: I know patience is gonna be needed but by god we need to sort out this system we’re playing and get more creative in midfield

@Markall1: This is going to take time. We have a new manager who is trying to figure out what he has and how the players fit in to how he wants to play. We also have a squad that had a torrid last season.

@Berge174: Part of me hopes this is all a Slav masterplan to get the board to back him

@twentyonetrain: From today on. It’s Norwood or Berge. Can’t be both. Ronaldo is coming for one of those shirts.

@_joshchapman98: Don’t QUITE understand some of immense negativity coming out. Yup, didn’t play particularly well, but we’ve not lost, don’t think a massive amount needs changing, but we just need to get forward quicker and have a bit more quality where it matters. Only 2 games in…

@naclayton78: Brewster the only player that offered anything all night. Playing most of the game at left back.

@JimPhippsPro: Not enjoyable to watch, but it's early doors. A point away is okay. Looks like SJ is still getting to know the side & trying to figure out who can do what. Should improve with time. On to the next one. UTB