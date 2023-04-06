Sheffield United vs Wigan Athletic injury news with seven out and two doubtful

Latest Sheffield United and Wigan Athletic injury news as they play eachother on Friday

Sheffield United are back in action on Friday afternoon as they look to keep their push for automatic promotion on track. The Blades take on Wigan Athletic at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side won 1-0 away at Norwich City last time out courtesy of James McAtee’s second-half winner. Here is a look at some of the latest team news regarding the Yorkshire outfit and their next opponents...

Sheffield United remain without long-term absentees Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rhian Brewster. Enda Stevens has had a slight relapse with his hamstring injury and isn’t ready to return yet with Max Lowe currently playing in his position at left wing-back.

Newcastle United loan defender Ciaran Clark is fit again which is a boost. Striker Daniel Jebbison and the versatile Ben Osborn are also closing in on their returns.

As for Wigan, they have been dealt a blow on the selection front with Norwich City loan winger Danel Sinani sustaining a hamstring injury during their 1-0 win over QPR at the DW Stadium in their last outing. He joins West Brom loanee Martin Kelly, defender Jason Kerr and Jordan Cousins in the treatment room.

Attacker Callum Lang is available after picking up a dead leg last weekend. The 24-year-old is a key player for the Latics and will be looking to cause Sheffield United some problems.