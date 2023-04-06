Although the knowledge and experience of Sheffield United’s senior players will prove crucial over the coming weeks, as the club attempts to seal automatic promotion from the Championship, coaching staff believe younger members of Bramall Lane’s squad also have an important role to perform.

As his side prepares to contest the first of eight games which decide if they join runaway leaders Burnley in the Premier League next season or are forced to try and plot a course through the play-offs, Paul Heckingbottom warned it would be a mistake to overlook the contributions the likes of James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, Daniel Jebbison and Jayden Bogle must make in order to fend off challenges from Middlesbrough and Luton Town.

Second in the table and six points clear of their rivals from the North-East and Bedfordshire, ranked third and fourth respectively, United face Wigan Athletic tomorrow afternoon before travelling to Turf Moor on Monday.

“There has to be a balance, for me anyway,” Heckingbottom told The Star, when asked if the calming influence provided by time-served veterans such as Billy Sharp, John Egan and Oliver Norwood would help decide the race for top-flight football. “There’s a naivety, if you want to put it that way, which can also be used - people who aren’t aware of what the price is, what the consequences might be, the stakes you are out there going for.”

Six of those who featured for United during last weekend’s victory over Norwich City, secured thanks to McAtee’s second-half goal, were members of the team Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder took up four years ago. Norwood, Sharp, John Fleck and Chris Basham were all introduced during the closing stages as United negotiated their way during the closing stages of the contest.

Reflecting upon events at Carrow Road, Heckingbottom claimed they demonstrate why he believes it is vital to possess a mix of “older heads” and youthful exuberance.

Sheffield United's defender Chris Basham has won two promotions with Sheffield United: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“There have been moments, when we’ve brought experienced lads on, and things have become much more comfortable than they might have been otherwise.” Heckingbottom noted. “I think that was one of those, definitely. It would be difficult to achieve anything without experience, but it’s also good to be able to have that energy and youthfulness around it.”

Youngster Tommy Doyle (left) replaces promotion veteran Oliver Norwood, his fellow Sheffield United midfielder: Simon Bellis / Sportimage