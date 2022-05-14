Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Brennan Johnson and Jack Colback give Steve Cooper's side advantage

Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane this afternoon for the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 14th May 2022, 4:31 pm

The Blades head into the clash off the back of three straight wins, while Forest ended the season with a draw after missing out on automatic promotion when they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth.

Luton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first-leg on Friday evening.

Sheffield United's Jack Robinson and Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence clash during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, first leg match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Sheffield United have never been promoted via the play-off, despite reaching the end-of-season knockouts eight times.

But boss Paul Heckingbottom, who boasts a 100 per cent win record in the play-offs with three wins from three, said the past is ‘irrelevant’.

Speaking ahead of today’s match, he told the press: "I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different.

John Egan fires in a cross during the league meeting between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane this season.

"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.

They have failed in three of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs.

It was Sheffield United who inflicted one of those failures on the Tricky Trees back in 2003 thanks to a memorable 4-3 win at Bramall Lane in the second leg.

Still, it mattered little as the Blades were thrashed 3-0 in the final by Wolves.

Both sides drew 1-1 in their two league meetings in the regular season this term.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 17:22

  • Blades host Steve Cooper’s Forest in first leg of Championship play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane
  • Nottingham Forest make SEVEN changes. Blades name same side that beat Fulham 4-0.
  • Both teams drew 1-1 in their two league meetings this term
  • Return leg to be played at the City Ground on Tuesday
Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 17:22

Steve Cooper

‘Loved our first-half performance. Domininant.

‘Whether we like it or not these games are different. To do what we did tells you our mentality is in a good place.

‘It’s disappointing to concede but that’s the tension and the randonness of the play-offs.’

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:58

FT 2-1

Down, but certainly not out.

That Robinson goal has given everyone of a red and white persuasion hope.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:41

Blades sub

Jebbison is on for Osborn.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:36

Forest sub

Sam Surridge is replaced by Keinan Davis.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:31

Attendance

30,225 here today.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:30

GOAL - 2-0 Forest

Brennan Johnson buries the ball past Foderingham after Lolley’s initial shot was blocked.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:28

Changes for both teams

George Baldock is coming on for Ollie Norwood.

Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel for Forest.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:26

Credit where it’s due

Forest have held their lines well so far. For all their territorial domincance in this half, United have yet to beat the last man.

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:23

United pressing high

Chris Basham is currently positioned on the right wing as they bid to find a breakthrough. Forest clear one into the Kop for a corner and Bramall Lane erupts.

Is it coming?

Saturday, 14 May, 2022, 16:22

This is better

United dominating and seeing plenty of the ball in Forest’s half. Can they produce a chance? There’s been a few near-misses.

