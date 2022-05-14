The Blades head into the clash off the back of three straight wins, while Forest ended the season with a draw after missing out on automatic promotion when they were beaten by AFC Bournemouth.
Luton and Huddersfield drew 1-1 in the other semi-final first-leg on Friday evening.
Sheffield United have never been promoted via the play-off, despite reaching the end-of-season knockouts eight times.
But boss Paul Heckingbottom, who boasts a 100 per cent win record in the play-offs with three wins from three, said the past is ‘irrelevant’.
Speaking ahead of today’s match, he told the press: "I don't know why people read into it. It's different players, different staff, different opponent. The whole thing is different.
"It might add to the atmosphere and the crowd, for things they might think about, but not for us."
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest are aiming to return to the Premier League for the first time since being relegated in 1999.
They have failed in three of their previous attempts at promotion via the play-offs.
It was Sheffield United who inflicted one of those failures on the Tricky Trees back in 2003 thanks to a memorable 4-3 win at Bramall Lane in the second leg.
Still, it mattered little as the Blades were thrashed 3-0 in the final by Wolves.
Both sides drew 1-1 in their two league meetings in the regular season this term.
Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest LIVE
- Blades host Steve Cooper’s Forest in first leg of Championship play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane
- Nottingham Forest make SEVEN changes. Blades name same side that beat Fulham 4-0.
- Both teams drew 1-1 in their two league meetings this term
- Return leg to be played at the City Ground on Tuesday
Steve Cooper
‘Loved our first-half performance. Domininant.
‘Whether we like it or not these games are different. To do what we did tells you our mentality is in a good place.
‘It’s disappointing to concede but that’s the tension and the randonness of the play-offs.’
Down, but certainly not out.
That Robinson goal has given everyone of a red and white persuasion hope.
Blades sub
Jebbison is on for Osborn.
Forest sub
Sam Surridge is replaced by Keinan Davis.
Attendance
30,225 here today.
GOAL - 2-0 Forest
Brennan Johnson buries the ball past Foderingham after Lolley’s initial shot was blocked.
Changes for both teams
George Baldock is coming on for Ollie Norwood.
Joe Lolley replaces Philip Zinckernagel for Forest.
Credit where it’s due
Forest have held their lines well so far. For all their territorial domincance in this half, United have yet to beat the last man.
United pressing high
Chris Basham is currently positioned on the right wing as they bid to find a breakthrough. Forest clear one into the Kop for a corner and Bramall Lane erupts.
Is it coming?
This is better
United dominating and seeing plenty of the ball in Forest’s half. Can they produce a chance? There’s been a few near-misses.