Man Utd injury fears quashed ahead of Sheffield United clash

Manchester United have been given an injury boost ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday night

Uruguay's midfielder Facundo Pellistri (L) and Brazil's midfielder Casemiro (R) fight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualification football match between Uruguay and Brazil at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo

Sheffield United look like they will be taking on one of Manchester United’s key men on Satutday after concerns over their fitness appeared to be blown away.

Midfielder Casemiro appeared to be a potential doubt ahead of Erik ten Hag’s side’s short journey to Bramall Lane when he was forced to come off before the end of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying draw with Venezuela. It was reported that the 31-year-old had taken a kick to his ankle and he subsequently missed the weekend training sessions ahead of his country’s clash with Uruguay on Tuesday.

However, Casemiro, although finding himself on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat to make it a poor international break for the Brazilians, did at least come through unscathed.

The £60m signing from Real Madrid will meet up with his Manchester United team mates on Thursday and looks likely to be in the side for the Premier League match against the Blades.

Ten Hag is still struggling with injury concerns at the back and had another scare when veteran defender Jonny Evans was left linping heavily in Northern Ireland’s defeat to Slvenia in Belfast on Tuesday. However, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill said it wasn’t too much of a concern.