Sheffield United vs Man City injury news with six out and two doubtful

A look at the latest team news regarding both Sheffield United and Manchester City ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup semi-final

Sheffield United make the trip down to Wembley on Saturday afternoon to face Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup. The Blades last reached this stage of the tournament back in 2014 whilst they were in League One but ended up losing 5-3 to Hull City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently 2nd in the Championship and are on the verge of promotion back to the Premier League. Here is a look at the latest team news regarding both clubs...

Sheffield United remain without injured duo Jack O’Connell and Rhian Brewster as they are all still in the treatment room. Enda Stevens has returned to training but probably won’t be thrown in at the deep end against Pep Guardiola’s side, whilst Ben Osborn is still out of action.

The Blades are hoping key defender Anel Ahmedhodzic can play as he still awaits the birth of his first child. Chris Basham is ready to step in after recovering from a back problem. Loan pair James McAtee and Tommy Doyle can’t play against their parent club which is a blow.

“Not yet,” revealed Heckingbottom on Thursday when asked if the Ahmedhodzic’s baby had been born.

“So it’ll be the same set up as before. We know what we’re going to do and we’ll have extra bodies down there just in case.

“It could go on for a few weeks, this, and Anel’s got his head around it, I think. It’s not ideal but it’s part of life, isn’t it? He’s going to be a new dad and chasing promotion and in an FA Cup semi final, so he’s over the moon.”

As for City, centre-back Nathan Ake limped off against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last time out with what looked like a hamstring issue. The 28-year-old has made 36 appearances in all competitions this term.

