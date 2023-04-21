News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
5 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
6 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
10 hours ago Ndiaye’s cryptic United future answer as he makes Man City vow
11 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Sheffield United boss makes touching gesture to staff ahead of Man City semi-final

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, ensured the club invited every member of staff who has contributed towards its march into the FA Cup semi-finals received an invite to tomorrow afternoon’s tie against Manchester City at Wembley.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wanted to reward the unsung heroes among his staff: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wanted to reward the unsung heroes among his staff: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wanted to reward the unsung heroes among his staff: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side, Heckingbottom insisted it is vital United conduct themselves in a manner which reflects the “honesty” and “down to earth nature” of the community they represent when they face opponents chasing what would be a historic treble.

MORE: The man who was there when United last contested an FA Cup final

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as reaching the latter stages of the world’s most prestigious domestic knockout competition, United are also one win away from securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League having established a seven point lead over third placed Luton Town with only four matches remaining.

Most Popular
Sheffield United's injured striker Rhian Brewster will be travelling to Wembley: George Wood/Getty ImagesSheffield United's injured striker Rhian Brewster will be travelling to Wembley: George Wood/Getty Images
Sheffield United's injured striker Rhian Brewster will be travelling to Wembley: George Wood/Getty Images

MORE: Embargo lifted

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although Heckingbottom, his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester and the first team squad have been commended for their work this term by supporters and journalists alike, the 45-year-old insisted the efforts of those who have provided help behind the scenes must also be recognised.

“There’s lots of people who have huge roles here, who have been big reasons behind what we’ve done so far, but who aren’t able to share in the matchday experience with us,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “They’ll be coming down with us and I think that’s really important. Rather than simply having a ticket in the stand, we wanted them to all be sat behind the dug-out with us. It’s a big day and I think it’s important they get that reward. The boys who have been out injured, they are all coming too."

MORE: Advice from an amazing fan

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ben Osborn in action for Sheffield United earlier in the competition: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesBen Osborn in action for Sheffield United earlier in the competition: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Ben Osborn in action for Sheffield United earlier in the competition: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomMan CityWembleyPep GuardiolaLuton Town