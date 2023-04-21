Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, ensured the club invited every member of staff who has contributed towards its march into the FA Cup semi-finals received an invite to tomorrow afternoon’s tie against Manchester City at Wembley.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wanted to reward the unsung heroes among his staff: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of the meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side, Heckingbottom insisted it is vital United conduct themselves in a manner which reflects the “honesty” and “down to earth nature” of the community they represent when they face opponents chasing what would be a historic treble.

As well as reaching the latter stages of the world’s most prestigious domestic knockout competition, United are also one win away from securing automatic promotion back to the Premier League having established a seven point lead over third placed Luton Town with only four matches remaining.

Sheffield United's injured striker Rhian Brewster will be travelling to Wembley: George Wood/Getty Images

Although Heckingbottom, his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester and the first team squad have been commended for their work this term by supporters and journalists alike, the 45-year-old insisted the efforts of those who have provided help behind the scenes must also be recognised.

“There’s lots of people who have huge roles here, who have been big reasons behind what we’ve done so far, but who aren’t able to share in the matchday experience with us,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “They’ll be coming down with us and I think that’s really important. Rather than simply having a ticket in the stand, we wanted them to all be sat behind the dug-out with us. It’s a big day and I think it’s important they get that reward. The boys who have been out injured, they are all coming too."

