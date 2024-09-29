Sheffield United supporters battled traffic and railway disruption to follow their side hundreds of miles to Portsmouth yesterday and were rewarded with a battling display and a creditable draw. The Blades continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with the goalless draw, with Gus Hamer denied in the first half by a good Will Norris save.

Unitedites played their part in a good atmosphere inside Fratton Park as more than 20,000 packed in for the visit of Chris Wilder’s men. As ever, our photographers were on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?