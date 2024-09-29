Spot a Sheffield United supporter you know in our latest fan gallery from Portsmouth battle

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 29th Sep 2024, 10:00 BST

Sheffield United fan gallery from battling Portsmouth draw as Blades preserve unbeaten record

Sheffield United supporters battled traffic and railway disruption to follow their side hundreds of miles to Portsmouth yesterday and were rewarded with a battling display and a creditable draw. The Blades continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with the goalless draw, with Gus Hamer denied in the first half by a good Will Norris save.

Unitedites played their part in a good atmosphere inside Fratton Park as more than 20,000 packed in for the visit of Chris Wilder’s men. As ever, our photographers were on hand to capture some of them cheering on their side - can you spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery?

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

1. 1

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

2. 2

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

3. 3

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

4. 4

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Sportimage

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page