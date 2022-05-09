Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest ticket details for play-off semi-final revealed - ticket office opening hours extended

Tickets are on sale now and are priced at £20 for adults; £15 for Seniors 60+ & Disabled Concessions; £10 for Under 22 and £5 for juniors under 18.
Tickets are now on sale online at tickets.sufc.co.uk and the club has advised fans to use that as a means of booking their tickt. However, the ticket office will reopen on Monday May 9 at 9am.
The club have announced that the ticket office will be open until 7pm on Monday evening to cope with demand.
Season ticket holders have been given priority sale up until 12noon on Monday, when Membership Card Holders will be eligible to buy. Remaining tickets go on general sale at 2pm on Monday.
United booked their place in the play-offs after a 4-0 win over Fulham at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
The Blades were last in the Championship play-offs in 2009 when they beat Preston 2-1 on aggregate before going on to lose to Burnley in the final.