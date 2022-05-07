Sheffield United had just booked their place in the play-offs, as goals from Morgan-Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge and Enda Stevens propelled them to a ridiculously comfortable win over already promoted Fulham.

But after a nod of appreciation and merest hint of a fist pump, Heckingbottom’s mind immediately turned towards this weekend’s semi-final against Nottingham Forest. United want more. They want to join the club they had just eviscerated in the Premier League next term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mate Morgan Gibbs-White during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

This was United doing to Fulham what Fulham have done to others in the Championship. Which, without getting bogged down in the lingua franca of coaching, was dishing out a damn good hiding.

Beautifully, bizarrely even given the pressure which was supposed to be weighing upon their shoulders, Heckingbottom’s men swept aside the visitors in almost contemptible fashion. Okay, so their preparations had revolved around drinking and paintballing after wrapping-up the title five days earlier. But United, all flicks, feints, subtle touches and Fred Astaire footwork, were simply phenomenal. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose 46 goals have turned him into a footballing cheat-code, didn’t get a sniff.

After 273 days, nearly 70 hours of football and 20 victories, 14 of which have come since Heckingbottom’s appointment in November, it all came down to this. “It’s in our own hands,” the stadium announcer reminded the “biggest” and “best” crowd in the division beforehand. The only problem was, although no one dared mention it, those congregating in the away end had come to follow its finest team. Not that Fulham looked it, as they were absolutely filleted in front of more than 30,000 supporters. The DVD of United’s display won’t make pleasant viewing for Steve Cooper when it lands on his desk ahead of Saturday’s first leg.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United celebrates his strike against Fulham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Predictably - maybe even encouragingly from Heckingbottom’s perspective, given that he had insisted beforehand they are necessary to perform - United betrayed signs of nerves during the opening exchanges. Passes went astray. John Egan sliced a clearance. But they fought like angry pit bulls before, after Chris Basham had launched himself into a tackle on Mitrovic, edging themselves into the contest and taking an early lead.

Gibbs-White’s effort, his 12th in United colours, was the most powerful antidote possible for their anxiety. Paulo Gazzaniga’s positioning might have been questionable, as the on-loan midfielder’s header flew past him at the near post. But there were no doubts about the finish. Or, for that matter, the interchange between Ben Osborn and Oliver Norwood which created the opening.

Better was to come, with United doubling their advantage and then pouncing again before the half hour mark. First Ndiaye, whose superb piece of skill had settled December’s meeting between these two clubs down in west London, pounced for the fourth time in five outings after being teed-up by Gibbs-White. Then, as the volume inside the ground cranked up to 11, Berge found the back of the net following an assist from the Frenchman.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Before Fulham waved the white flag by withdrawing Mitrovic, United bagged another when Stevens fired home unmarked inside the area.

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Osborn, Stevens, Basham, Egan ©, J Robinson, Norwood, Fleck (Hourihane 74), Berge, Gibbs-White (Jebbison 78), Ndiaye (63). Not used: A Davies, B Davies, Baldock, Norrington-Davies.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Tete, Hector, Kebano, Mitrovic (Muniz 62), Chalobah (Onomah 30), Ream ©, Decordova-Reid, Seri (Reed 72), Carvalho, A Robinson. Not used: Fabri, Adarabioyo, Cavaleiro, Stansfield.

Referee: Josh Smith (Cambridgeshire).

Morgan Gibbs-White slides to his knees after opening the scoring for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage