The Blades didn’t let them down in the first period with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge giving them a 3-0 lead at the interval.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday May 7, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
A win would guarantee their spot in the play-offs.