This is the moment a sold-out Bramall Lane almost took the stadium’s roof off with an epic rendition of Sheffield United’s Greasy Chip Butty song.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 1:28 pm

No fewer than 30,000 fans packed into the ground for the final-day decider against Fulham – and made their voices heard at kick-off.

The Blades didn’t let them down in the first period with goals from Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge giving them a 3-0 lead at the interval.

A win would guarantee their spot in the play-offs.

