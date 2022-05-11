Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest: Thousands of tickets still available for Bramall Lane tie

The Blades have had the highest average home attendance in the second tier this season, narrowly edging out Forest in that respect.

However, The Star understands that, as of Wednesday morning, around 3,000 tickets remain available for the match at Bramall Lane this weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are around 3,000 tickets still available for Saturday's match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Some supporters may have been leaving it late with there having been long online queues when tickets initially went on sale on Saturday, while there were was also a long line of people outside the ticket office at Bramall Lane earier in the week but that has since subsided as the days have gone on.

It has also been speculated that some fans may have automatically assumed that the match was already a sell-out.

Tickets for the away tie at the City Ground, for which United were allocated 2,000, sold out almost immediately when they went on sale on Monday.