Why Sheffield United have 1,200 fewer away tickets than they gave to Nottingham Forest

This came after United had confirmed that almost 3,200 away tickets had been given to Forest for the tie at Bramall Lane this Saturday.

Both matches are expected to be a near sell-out within the allowed capacity for each match, however United supporters were left annoyed by the fact that far fewer of them will be in attandance in Nottingham than their opponents will have in Sheffield.

With United hosting the first leg it was up to them to make the earlier announcement regarding allocation and ticketing arrangements, with that being revealed on Saturday as soon as the pay-off place had been booked, thanks to a 4-0 win over Fulham.

The Star understands that their awarding of what is a batch of 3,188 tickets to Forest was expected to be reciprocated and they offered that number to Nottingham Forest for the Bramall Lane Upper Stand in the belief a similar number would come back.

That never materialised.

The reasoning behind hosting away fans in that particular section of the stadium was over fears that Forest fans would encroach onto the pitch, as has been the case in the past, with the authorities backing up this decision from a security perspective.

In terms of the numbers it was felt that there was little point in ‘cutting their nose off to spite their face’ by leaving so many empty seats unused, with 2,000 the minimum requirement. That would have meant 1,188 spare seats in the stand. Enforced segregation would have meant that those tickets could not have been offered to home fans.

While there is no suggestion whatsoever that finances dictated that decision, it would still result in missing out on around £20,000, if that number of seats were left unsold.

With the two stadiums being of similar size, the expectation was that Forest would also offer Sheffield United the same allocation but this has not been forthcoming and while The Star undertands that United are continuing to push for further tickets, they are not confident at this stage that they will be successful on that front.

Supporters had also been perplexed by the difference in cost, with United having capped their top ticket for adults at £20, while Forest are charging £29 for adults.

Huddersfield Town also charged £20 for their top tickets but Luton Town, the Terriers’ play-off opponents, are charging £32.