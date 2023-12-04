Liverpool defeated Fulham ahead of their trip to Sheffield United but the win has come at a cost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Liverpool are expecting defender Joel Matip to spend a sustained period on the sidelines after he was forced off in Sunday's dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield.

The Reds have yet to reveal a timeframe for the player's return but his is set to miss Wednesday's clash with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Blades were beaten 5-0 in their last outing as they were hammered at Burnley while Liverpool overturned a 3-2 deficit with two goals in as many minutes to beat Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matip was withdrawn with 69 minutes played in a game that also marked Liverpool's first league outing this season without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who picked up a hamstring injury in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City late last month. That injury is also set to keep him out of Liverpool's visit to the Blades while Diogo Jota is another fresh injury blow following the draw at Man City.

Asked to provide an update on Matip, Klopp said after Sunday's win over Fulham: "We lost today Joel and we have obviously no scan yet, but after all you hear and can see that will not be a short one. It's his knee. Unlucky, but we have to get through this."

Paul Heckingbottom is coming under increasing pressure ahead of the visit of Liverpool, with Sheffield United sitting at the foot of the Premier League with five points from their opening 14 games. Heckingbottom is set to face the media on Monday ahead of the game.

Asked about his future after the defeat to Burnley, Heckingbottom said: "If the fans start changing, it changes the dynamic. But it doesn't change how I feel or change my job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you've been in it long enough, whether you're a player getting the stick, or a manager... I've just said to the players in there, I can walk out of here with my head held high.