Paul Heckingbottom admitted he was "almost singing along at one point" with Sheffield United fans who were chanting their displeasure at their side's display in their 5-0 hammering at Burnley yesterday. Sections of the travelling support sang "You're not fit to wear the shirt" at their players, while the first vocal opposition to Heckingbottom was also heard from the away end at Turf Moor.

Goals from Jay Rodriguez, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho and Josh Brownhill saw Burnley seal their first home points of the season in fine style and end a seven-game losing run in all competitions. United sank to the bottom of the table after Everton's win at Nottingham Forest, with their frustration compounded by Oli McBurnie's sending off and an injury scare for wing-back George Baldock.

Heavy defeats to the likes of Newcastle United [8-0] and Arsenal [5-0] are one thing for a newly-promoted club but in back-to-back defeats against their fellow strugglers Bournemouth and Burnley, United have lost by an aggregate score of 8-1 and seem devoid of any confidence or belief that their fortunes can realistically turn around.

Speaking after the game, Heckingbottom admitted: "If the fans start changing, it changes the dynamic. But it doesn't change how I feel or change my job. When you've been in it long enough, whether you're a player getting the stick, or a manager... I've just said to the players in there, I can walk out of here with my head held high.

"I know I can. But you can't kid people. You can't. And that's what I'm saying to the players now. The fans are right to shout, and say that wasn't good enough. I was almost signing along with them at one point."

After the passive performance against Bournemouth United simply had to start better - and going behind to Rodriguez's header inside the first 15 seconds, without a United player having a proper touch of the ball, was not part of the plan. Asked if the early blow derailed his side's gameplan, Heckingbottom said: "It does if you allow it to. As frustrated and angry as I am with the nature of it, giving them a one-goal headstart is all we've done.

