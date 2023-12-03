Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Asaba, the former Sheffield United favourite, delivered a withering assessment of the Blades' 5-0 defeat at Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday as they slipped back to the foot of the Premier League table on a new low this season. United have now faced two of their relegation rivals in successive weeks and have lost on an aggregate score of 8-1.

After the previous weekend's passive showing at home to Bournemouth United had to start quickly but were 1-0 down inside 15 seconds as Jay Rodriguez headed home before any Blades player had had a proper touch of the ball. Things only got worse from thereon in, with Oli McBurnie sent off and George Baldock injured in a third defeat by five or more goals in 13 games so far.

The game also saw the first vocal chants calling for Paul Heckingbottom's sacking from sections of the away end at Turf Moor, who also sang "You're not fit to wear the shirt" at their players and jeered them off at the end. The Blades boss was again pressed on his future after the game, insisting he can "hold his head high" and will continue to work as hard as ever with the tools at his disposal, but all eyes are on owner Prince Abdullah's next move.

Summarising the game on BBC Radio Sheffield, Asaba issued a damning verdict of the defeat. "What was the idea? How did you expect the same formation that's been whooped each game, not to produce the same outcome?" the former Blades striker asked. "You've not changed anything.

"I don't know what we're trying to do. I don't. I'm the one who didn't want the change because I want continuity and the long-term plan. Something has got to change. Something must change. You're devaluing the players, there's a disconnect with the fans. We're woeful. There is nothing being gained at the moment, we're actually getting worse.

