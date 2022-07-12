Sheffield United v Lincoln City Recap: Blades take two wins and notch up six goals

The Blades played two 60 minute matches against the Imps with set teams for each encounter and there were comfortable victories for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in each.
United took a 2-0 win in the first match thanks to a brace from Will Osula and in the second match goals from Ben Osborn, Sander Berge and a double from Rhian Brewster helped them to a 4-0 win.
The Blades impressed in patches in both games but it was fitness that Heckingbottom was looking to improve on here and the 60 minutes on the pitch will help push them towards the goal of being match-ready for when the Championship kicks off at the beginning of next month.
Today’s matches against the Imps where their second pre-season run out of the season with the next one coming on Saturday against Scunthorpe.
Recap on all the action here with us on our live blog.
Sheffield United v Lincoln City 0 - Recap
Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:21
- United win the second 60 minute match 4-0 (Osborn, Berge, Brewster 2)
- United won the first of the two 60 minute matches 2-0 (Osula 2)
- United began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Casa Pia in Portugal on Friday night
- The Blades are playing the Imps in a behind-closed-doors match (Kick-off 11am)
All over in the second match: United 4 Lincoln City 0
A good workout for United, another clean sheet and a few goals, notably a couple for Brewster as he looks to build confidence after his injury.
Into the last couple of minutes
Not much happening in the match now as we head to wards the end of this second 60 minute game bar the odd burst forward from United. Ndiaye just had a shot on goal from a tight angle which was well saved and from the corner Lincoln cleared easily
United coasting now
The Blades are just knocking the ball around in the final 10 minutes, keeping things nice and simple
Goal United!
Brewster again. Nice build-up play eventually finds Osborn on the left and his pin-point cross makes it easy for Brewster to tap in from less than a yard out
Bit of a scuffle
Brewster and a Lincoln player get involved in a bit of ‘afters’ and after a little pushing and grabbing, tempers are eased
Unlucky from Ndiaye
A ball over the top comes to Ndiaye who wrestles with the Lincoln defender an wins but the ball just wouldn’t fall kindly for him to get the shot away and he’s eventually blocked. Great strength from the Blades attacker though
Goal United!
Brewster makes it three after fine play from Osborn to play in the Blades striker who finishes powerfully beyond the Imps keeper
Big miss for Lincoln
Wharton throws the ball out to Robinson who is pickpocketed and the Lincoln forward fires off target when he should have really scored. Let off for the Blades after a bit of sloppy play
Free kick for United
Brewster brought down 25 yards from goal just as he’s about to unleash a shot. Brewster tackes the free kick and blasts against the wall.
That causes a break in play as the Lincoln defender receives treatment after taking that Brewster free kick full in the face.
We have a change at the break
Young goalkeeper Dylan Wharton, signed from Chesterfield, comes on for Amissah who came on in the first match to replace the injured Adam Davies