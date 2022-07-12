Sheffield United v Lincoln City Recap: Blades take two wins and notch up six goals

Sheffield United took part in two friendlies against Lincoln City at their training complex at Shirecliffe today, fielding two different sides.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 1:31 pm

The Blades played two 60 minute matches against the Imps with set teams for each encounter and there were comfortable victories for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in each.

United took a 2-0 win in the first match thanks to a brace from Will Osula and in the second match goals from Ben Osborn, Sander Berge and a double from Rhian Brewster helped them to a 4-0 win.

Sander Berge was on target in one of Sheffield United's two 60 minute pre-season friendlies against Lincoln City at Shirecliffe. Picture: @SUFC

The Blades impressed in patches in both games but it was fitness that Heckingbottom was looking to improve on here and the 60 minutes on the pitch will help push them towards the goal of being match-ready for when the Championship kicks off at the beginning of next month.

Today’s matches against the Imps where their second pre-season run out of the season with the next one coming on Saturday against Scunthorpe.

Recap on all the action here with us on our live blog.

Sheffield United v Lincoln City 0 - Recap

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:21

  • United win the second 60 minute match 4-0 (Osborn, Berge, Brewster 2)
  • United won the first of the two 60 minute matches 2-0 (Osula 2)
  • United began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Casa Pia in Portugal on Friday night
  • The Blades are playing the Imps in a behind-closed-doors match (Kick-off 11am)
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:21

All over in the second match: United 4 Lincoln City 0

A good workout for United, another clean sheet and a few goals, notably a couple for Brewster as he looks to build confidence after his injury.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:19

Into the last couple of minutes

Not much happening in the match now as we head to wards the end of this second 60 minute game bar the odd burst forward from United. Ndiaye just had a shot on goal from a tight angle which was well saved and from the corner Lincoln cleared easily

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:10

United coasting now

The Blades are just knocking the ball around in the final 10 minutes, keeping things nice and simple

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:05

Goal United!

Brewster again. Nice build-up play eventually finds Osborn on the left and his pin-point cross makes it easy for Brewster to tap in from less than a yard out

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:04

Bit of a scuffle

Brewster and a Lincoln player get involved in a bit of ‘afters’ and after a little pushing and grabbing, tempers are eased

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:03

Unlucky from Ndiaye

A ball over the top comes to Ndiaye who wrestles with the Lincoln defender an wins but the ball just wouldn’t fall kindly for him to get the shot away and he’s eventually blocked. Great strength from the Blades attacker though

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 13:00

Goal United!

Brewster makes it three after fine play from Osborn to play in the Blades striker who finishes powerfully beyond the Imps keeper

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:56

Big miss for Lincoln

Wharton throws the ball out to Robinson who is pickpocketed and the Lincoln forward fires off target when he should have really scored. Let off for the Blades after a bit of sloppy play

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:55

Free kick for United

Brewster brought down 25 yards from goal just as he’s about to unleash a shot. Brewster tackes the free kick and blasts against the wall.

That causes a break in play as the Lincoln defender receives treatment after taking that Brewster free kick full in the face.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:52

We have a change at the break

Young goalkeeper Dylan Wharton, signed from Chesterfield, comes on for Amissah who came on in the first match to replace the injured Adam Davies

