Sheffield United v Lincoln City Recap: Blades take two wins and notch up six goals

The Blades played two 60 minute matches against the Imps with set teams for each encounter and there were comfortable victories for Paul Heckingbottom’s side in each.

United took a 2-0 win in the first match thanks to a brace from Will Osula and in the second match goals from Ben Osborn, Sander Berge and a double from Rhian Brewster helped them to a 4-0 win.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sander Berge was on target in one of Sheffield United's two 60 minute pre-season friendlies against Lincoln City at Shirecliffe. Picture: @SUFC

The Blades impressed in patches in both games but it was fitness that Heckingbottom was looking to improve on here and the 60 minutes on the pitch will help push them towards the goal of being match-ready for when the Championship kicks off at the beginning of next month.

Today’s matches against the Imps where their second pre-season run out of the season with the next one coming on Saturday against Scunthorpe.