Sheffield United v Lincoln City Live Updates: Imps friendly features two 60 minute mini-matches

Sheffield United take on Lincoln City in a pre-season friendly this morning as they continue to build up to the new Championship campaign.

By Chris Holt
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 11:35 am

The match will be played over two 60 minute periods and the Blades are expected to field the vast majority of their squad at some stage in the match.

United returned from their pre-season training camp in Portugal over the weekend having spent a week in the blistering hot sun and capping it off with a 2-1 win over Casa Pia.

Sheffield United's players are addressed by manager Paul Heckingbottom during their pre-season camp in Portugal (Sheffield United)

Today’s match against the Imps is their second pre-season friendly of the season with the next one coming on Saturday against Scunthorpe.

Follow all the action here with us in our live blog throughout the day.

Sheffield United v Lincoln City - Live Updates

Last updated: Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:34

  • United won the first of the two 60 minute matches 2-0 (Osula 2)
  • United began their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Casa Pia in Portugal on Friday night
  • The Blades are playing the Imps in a behind-closed-doors match (Kick-off 11am)
Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:34

United in complete control here

The Blades are pinging it around beautifully in this match. Ben Osborn has been excellent so far - he seems to be everywhere, while Iliman Ndiaye has picked up where he left off at the end of last season, causing havoc in the Lincoln defence

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:29

Danny Hall’s take on the first of United’s two games against Lincoln City

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:20

Goal United

Ndiaye with some lovely play to tee up Ben Osborn who finishes well to match the quick start to the first match

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:16

And we’re underway in the second of the two matches

And Lincoln begin with an early corner conceded by John Egan

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:14

While we’re at Shirecliffe, some news from Heckingbottom on the training ground

Sheffield United boss issues training ground update after making big financial statement

Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United’s imminent improvements to their Shirecliffe can save “hundreds of thousands of pounds” worth of talent sitting in the injury room, with work poised to begin on the project.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:13

A reminder of the team that will come out for the second 60 minute match

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:10

It’s all over. Full Time in Game One - Sheffield United 2 Lincoln City 0

That’s it from the first match. A good workout for United and some good displays from the Blades players. Will Osula and Daniel Jebbison linked up well up front, Ollie Norwood controlled things as he does in the middle of the park and the backline were fairly solid. Adam Davies going off injured is a little bit of a concern but he didn’t look in too much trouble

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:07

Amissah helps out Coulibaly

Coulibaly mis-controls and loses possession in midfield but as the ball is poked forward Amissah races out to clear the danger.

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:03

Opportunity for Lincoln

The ball is played through from midfield for the forward to latch onto but Amissah races out to get something on it and it goes out for a corner which comes to nothing, eventually, after United labour over clearing the ball

Tuesday, 12 July, 2022, 12:01

And another chance for Osula

He picks up a loose ball and lets fly from the edge of the box but a great blick by the Lincoln defender deflects the ball over.

Kyron Gordon gets on the end of the Ollie Norwood corner but his header is well iver the bar.

