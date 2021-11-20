The Blades didn’t force a save from former goalkeeper Simon Moore until the 82nd minute, although Moore did make a superb stop to deny Morgan Gibbs-White later on.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted on Twitter...

@peteofsheffield: Have we joined the Walking Football Association League for over 50’s. Though about me coming on as a sub at start of 2nd half but missed it cos I was asleep. No tactics no effort apart from Bash.

@CharlotteThorp3: Last 20 mins of that was good, love these blips of some good teamwork and skill - just need to convert those chances now

@oldsufctweets: Can only speak for my corner of the Kop (top right) , but good support today. Apart from a couple of idiots everyone appreciated that the lads upped their game 2nd half. Wes has the shirt now. Ndaiye needs a spell on the bench. Hourihane had a good game for me

@bdtbl_andy: Sunday football that, all what was missing was keeping them on the pitch at half time and handing out fags and segments of orange

Sheffield United fans shield their eyes from sunlight as they watch their side in action against Coventry City at Bramall Lane: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

@CJRWood: We need to decide who the best academy players are and start blooding them in now, as this is a major rebuild

@TravelingBlade: Wes did everything that was asked of him and Bash was great. MGW and Bogle seemed to be the only others that wanted to pick it up and try and run with it. No urgency, no end product and seemingly no plan.

@Georgiecrumble: Chris Basham though just superb that lad

@TheBladette: Wes Foderingham & Chris Basham appreciation tweet.