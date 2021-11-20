Matthew Godden of Coventry City tackled by Chris Basham of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United vs Coventry City: 'Not much of an impact'... 'Like the player of old at times' - Danny Hall's Player Ratings

Sheffield United took a point from this afternoon’s clash with Coventry City after a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 3:02 pm

Neither side arguably did enough to win the game, with Wes Foderingham making a number of saves that he will think of as comfortable while Simon Moore in the away goal wasn’t tested until late in the game.

Here’s how we rated United’s players at Bramall Lane.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

1. Wes Foderingham 6

Handed a rare chance with Olsen injured and made a few routine saves from Gyokeres, although one nervy moment saw him just about hold onto a cross as he hovered near his own goalline. Commanded his area well when required and deat with everything thrown at him.

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

2. Jayden Bogle 5

Had a couple of good opportunities to cross down the right early on, but he either underhit or overhit the centre and the chances went begging. Looked to create a good opening when he beat two men down the right but his cross was cut out by Moore. Given a tough task by Dabo when the Coventry man got forward

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

3. Chris Basham 6

Back in his favoured position as Jokanovic switched back to a defensive three, Basham drove forward with the ball like the Basham of old at times and was defensively solid too.

Photo: Darren Staples

Photo Sales

4. John Egan 5

Booked early in the game for pulling back Gyokores after the City man looked to skip away - cover from Basham probably saved it being anything more serious in terms of the colour of the card. On hand a couple of times for a timely block or header away

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Coventry CityPlayer ratingsChris HoltBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 4