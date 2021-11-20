Neither side arguably did enough to win the game, with Wes Foderingham making a number of saves that he will think of as comfortable while Simon Moore in the away goal wasn’t tested until late in the game.
Here’s how we rated United’s players at Bramall Lane.
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Handed a rare chance with Olsen injured and made a few routine saves from Gyokeres, although one nervy moment saw him just about hold onto a cross as he hovered near his own goalline. Commanded his area well when required and deat with everything thrown at him.
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Jayden Bogle 5
Had a couple of good opportunities to cross down the right early on, but he either underhit or overhit the centre and the chances went begging. Looked to create a good opening when he beat two men down the right but his cross was cut out by Moore. Given a tough task by Dabo when the Coventry man got forward
Photo: Isaac Parkin
3. Chris Basham 6
Back in his favoured position as Jokanovic switched back to a defensive three, Basham drove forward with the ball like the Basham of old at times and was defensively solid too.
Photo: Darren Staples
4. John Egan 5
Booked early in the game for pulling back Gyokores after the City man looked to skip away - cover from Basham probably saved it being anything more serious in terms of the colour of the card. On hand a couple of times for a timely block or header away
Photo: Simon Bellis