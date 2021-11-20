Former Sheffield United man Charlie Hartfield says "now the fight begins" as he reveals cancer diagnosis

The former Blade, who also represented Arsenal and Swansea City during his playing career, made the revelation on social media, confirming he is undergoing treatment.

“Hi All,” Hartfield wrote.

“It’s with great sadness that I have to tell you that cancer has decided to come and lodge with me for a while.

“I’ve started a seven-week course of radio and chemo. It’s very tough as I’m frightened, scared and feel vulnerable but now the fight begins.

“To all of you going through cancer at the moment it’s ok to feel vulnerable.

“But please remember you’re never alone and I find talking about my fears & feelings really does help. Love Charlie.”

Hartfield represented United over 50 times after joining from Arsenal, playing under Dave Bassett – and once being sent off following an altercation with Eric Cantona of Manchester United.