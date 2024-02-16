There was plenty of positivity around Sheffield United after the Blades boosted their hopes of preserving their Premier League with a win at fellow strugglers Luton Town last weekend.

Goals from Vinicius Souza, Cameron Archer and James McAtee gave Chris Wilder's side all three points at Kenilworth Road to send them into Sunday's home game with Brighton and Hove Albion looking to claim consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The visitors of the Seagulls will provide a significant test for Wilder and his players as the visitors continue to push for a place in European competition for the second successive season, despite suffering from a number of injuries to key players during the current campaign.

The Blades have their own injury concerns ahead of the Bramall Lane meeting - but Wilder is hoping for some good news as he awaits the return of a number of players. Ahead of Sunday's game, The Star assesses the latest team news and injury updates on both sides.

1 . OUT: Solly March (Brighton) The winger is hoping to be back by the end of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury earlier this season. Photo Sales

2 . OUT: Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton) Hinshelwood is set for an extended period out of action after suffering a fractured foot. Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . OUT: James Milner (Brighton) The former Liverpool and Manchester City man is still two weeks away from a return from a thigh injury. Photo Sales