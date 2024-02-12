Jubilant Sheffield United supporters savoured the moment at Kenilworth Road as their side ended their long wait for an away league win on Saturday afternoon. The Blades were 3-1 winners against their fellow strugglers Luton Town, with manager Chris Wilder and star man Vini Souza savouring the applause after the game.
"It's been a long time coming, it shouldn't be February," said Wilder as his side delivered the perfect response to the previous weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa. "It's been a difficult week and I don't think they would have expected it to be any different in terms of the message and the attitude. I believe sometimes you feel it as a manager. A steely attitude and desire to go a little way to putting what went wrong last week right."
United fans were again out in force at Kenilworth Road, packing out the tight away end and treating the home crowd to their full repertoire of songs - including the catchy Jack Robinson tune that they, erm, repurposed from Manchester City away towards the end of last year. Can you spot a Blades fan you know in our latest fan gallery?