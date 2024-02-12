Jubilant Sheffield United supporters savoured the moment at Kenilworth Road as their side ended their long wait for an away league win on Saturday afternoon. The Blades were 3-1 winners against their fellow strugglers Luton Town, with manager Chris Wilder and star man Vini Souza savouring the applause after the game.

"It's been a long time coming, it shouldn't be February," said Wilder as his side delivered the perfect response to the previous weekend's 5-0 hammering at home to Aston Villa. "It's been a difficult week and I don't think they would have expected it to be any different in terms of the message and the attitude. I believe sometimes you feel it as a manager. A steely attitude and desire to go a little way to putting what went wrong last week right."