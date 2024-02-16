George Baldock, the Sheffield United defender, is the subject of transfer interest from Greece ahead of a key summer in the player's career. Baldock's contract is set to expire at the end of June, and The Star understands that Greek top-flight clubs, including Olympiacos, are monitoring his situation.

The 30-year-old arrived on the radar of clubs in Greece after making his debut for the national team, following a drawn-out process of acquiring Greek citizenship. Born in Buckinghamshire, Baldock qualifies to play for Gus Poyet's national side through his grandmother and has impressed on international duty against some of the world's top names, including Kylian Mbappe of France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those performances, and his precarious contractual situation, have put clubs in Greece on red alert of a potential approach. Many of the contracts signed by United players in recent years contain an option in the club's favour, although it has not been publicly confirmed whether Baldock's agreement does have such a clause. If it didn't then clubs outside England would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement, as is the case with teammates Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham.

There has been talk of interest from Greece before in Baldock, and the defender has always maintained he is happy at United. He has emerged as a firm favourite at Bramall Lane since arriving from MK Dons in 2017, helping the Blades into the Premier League twice and finish ninth in the top-flight during his time in Sheffield.