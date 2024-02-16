Key Sheffield United defender attracting European transfer interest ahead of crunch summer decision
George Baldock, the Sheffield United defender, is the subject of transfer interest from Greece ahead of a key summer in the player's career. Baldock's contract is set to expire at the end of June, and The Star understands that Greek top-flight clubs, including Olympiacos, are monitoring his situation.
The 30-year-old arrived on the radar of clubs in Greece after making his debut for the national team, following a drawn-out process of acquiring Greek citizenship. Born in Buckinghamshire, Baldock qualifies to play for Gus Poyet's national side through his grandmother and has impressed on international duty against some of the world's top names, including Kylian Mbappe of France.
Those performances, and his precarious contractual situation, have put clubs in Greece on red alert of a potential approach. Many of the contracts signed by United players in recent years contain an option in the club's favour, although it has not been publicly confirmed whether Baldock's agreement does have such a clause. If it didn't then clubs outside England would be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement, as is the case with teammates Oli McBurnie and Wes Foderingham.
There has been talk of interest from Greece before in Baldock, and the defender has always maintained he is happy at United. He has emerged as a firm favourite at Bramall Lane since arriving from MK Dons in 2017, helping the Blades into the Premier League twice and finish ninth in the top-flight during his time in Sheffield.
Baldock is one of a number of Blades players whose current contracts are set to expire at the end of the present campaign, including fellow promotion-winning heroes John Egan and Ollie Norwood. Baldock is currently sidelined through injury and has played just 11 times for United this season, with his last appearance coming at the Etihad against Manchester City on December 30 last year.