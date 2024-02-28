Sheffield United's battle against relegation will face one of its toughest tests on Monday night when Premier League title contenders Arsenal are the visitors to Bramall Lane.

The Gunners have built on a promising season last time out to firmly challenge for a first top flight title in two decades and they will be looking to extend a fine run of form against The Blades. Last weekend's 4-1 hammering of Newcastle United ensured Mikel Arteta's men are looking to extend their winning run to a seventh game against United and that would ensure they will remain in touch with fellow title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

For Chris Wilder's side, it is matters at the other end of the Premier League table that is at the forefront of their mind as they look to ensure their top flight stay is extended beyond a solitary season. With a potentially-pivotal clash lying in wait, we look at the early team news ahead of Monday's Bramall Lane meeting.

DOUBT: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal) The Ukraine international is closing on a return to action after suffering a calf injury.

DOUBT: Thomas Partey (Arsenal) Arteta: "We need to nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete. He's very close"

OUT: Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) Arteta said in his latest update that the defender still needs 'a little bit more' time before he returns

OUT: Jurriën Timber (Arsenal) Suffered an ACL injury on his Premier League debut and is not expected to return until April