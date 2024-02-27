Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United are hopeful of a double injury boost ahead of Monday night's clash with title-chasing Arsenal as boss Chris Wilder moves a step closer to his big fitness wish. The Blades chief has been vocal about his desire to have tough injury selections, which have been denied him by a spate of recent injury worries.

But the options at his disposal against Mikel Arteta's in-form side are set to be boosted by the returns of defender George Baldock and forward Ben Brereton Diaz. The on-loan Chile international striker has not played since United's 5-0 defeat to Aston Villa on February 3 after suffering a hamstring injury which derailed the progress which saw him net twice in his first two Premier League games since arriving on loan from Villareal.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baldock, meanwhile, has been missing since December 30's defeat at Manchester City and his return to fitness will give Wilder a big headache at right wing-back, with Jayden Bogle making the shirt his own in Baldock's absence. The return of Brereton Diaz will also present a decision in terms of formation; a 4-3-3 formation would appear to best suit his role as a wide forward coming in off the left but Wilder has returned to a more familiar 3-5-2 shape in recent weeks with a host of forwards missing.

Oli McBurnie made his return from a recent calf injury as a late substitute in defeat at Wolves on Saturday while Wilder will hope for positive news with fellow forward Cameron Archer ahead of the Arsenal clash, with the former Aston Villa man missing recently with an issue of the same muscle. Arteta, Wilder's opposite number at the Emirates, also received some big fitness boosts ahead of Monday evening's televised clash at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad