Everton have been handed a significant boost in their relegation survival hopes after their recent 10-point deduction has been reduced to six. They were hit with the biggest sanction in Premier League history due to breaching the division's profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees saw the verdict of their recent appeal reinstate four important points to their tally, putting them five above the drop zone in 15th place. With a decent cushion now between Everton and the bottom three, how could this shape the final standings of the 2023/24 Premier League season? FootballWP has predicted how the table will look based on the expected outcomes of all the remaining games.