Sheffield United turn to Luke Thomas as ‘major’ injury woe hits Ben Osborn

Sheffield United have made a push for a left back after it was confirmed that Ben Osborn is facing an extended spell on the sidelines

Ben Osborne is to see a specialist in London after picking up a groin injury in Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City.

Sheffield United assistant coach Stuart McCall confirmed, following the Blades penalty shoot-out defeat to Lincoln City in the Carabo Cup on Wednesday night, that the left-wing back will travel south on Thursday to learn the extent of the damage picked up against the champions.

A left-sided player hadn’t been a priority as deadline day approaches but Osborne’s injury has prompted a change and reports suggest that Leicester City’s Luke Thomas is to come in on a season long loan.

“I don’t think it’s a good one,” said McCall of Osborn’s injury. “I think he’s actually seeing a specialist tomorrow in London. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a short-term one unfortunately. A simple sliding the ball down the line, he’s certainly done some major damage to the groin area, whether it’s a rupture we are not really sure but he’s seeing a specialist tomorrow.”