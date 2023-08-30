Sheffield United turn to Luke Thomas as ‘major’ injury woe hits Ben Osborn
Sheffield United have made a push for a left back after it was confirmed that Ben Osborn is facing an extended spell on the sidelines
Ben Osborne is to see a specialist in London after picking up a groin injury in Sunday’s defeat to Manchester City.
Sheffield United assistant coach Stuart McCall confirmed, following the Blades penalty shoot-out defeat to Lincoln City in the Carabo Cup on Wednesday night, that the left-wing back will travel south on Thursday to learn the extent of the damage picked up against the champions.
A left-sided player hadn’t been a priority as deadline day approaches but Osborne’s injury has prompted a change and reports suggest that Leicester City’s Luke Thomas is to come in on a season long loan.
“I don’t think it’s a good one,” said McCall of Osborn’s injury. “I think he’s actually seeing a specialist tomorrow in London. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a short-term one unfortunately. A simple sliding the ball down the line, he’s certainly done some major damage to the groin area, whether it’s a rupture we are not really sure but he’s seeing a specialist tomorrow.”
Asked about links with Thomas and the possibility of the 22-year-old arriving ahead of the transfer window closing on Friday, McCall added: We are hoping to bring in a few new faces before the deadline and Luke is one that has been mentioned. I wouldn’t know how near or far away that is at this moment in time.”