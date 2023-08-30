News you can trust since 1887
It's 6s and 7s in Sheffield United player ratings v Lincoln City as fans get first look at Cameron Archer - gallery

Sheffield United bowed out of the Carabao Cup in the second round after a much-changed side lost on penalties to Lincoln City.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 30th Aug 2023, 21:54 BST

After a drab 90 minutes with little in the way of real goalsciring opportunities for either side, the match was decided on spot kicks.

Youngster Louie Marsh and Benie Traore both missed before skipper John Egan skied the decisive penalty to cause a cup shock at Bramall Lane, with the League One side going through in front of their very vocal support.

Here's how we rated the Sheffield United players

Sheffield United took on Lincoln City in the second round of the Carabo Cup at Bramall Lane

1. Sheffield United v Lincoln City ratings

Sheffield United took on Lincoln City in the second round of the Carabo Cup at Bramall Lane

Picked a few crosses out of the air and made the odd comfortable stop but he wasn't really tested that much as most of Lincoln's attacking play was thwarted before it got as far as the keeper

2. Adam Davies - 6

Picked a few crosses out of the air and made the odd comfortable stop but he wasn't really tested that much as most of Lincoln's attacking play was thwarted before it got as far as the keeper

A lot of the play was coming down the left in the first half, which meant Bogle was a bit of a by-stander. Taht changed a little in the second half but after taking a kick he was replaced by Seriki on 63 minutes

3. Jayden Bogle

A lot of the play was coming down the left in the first half, which meant Bogle was a bit of a by-stander. Taht changed a little in the second half but after taking a kick he was replaced by Seriki on 63 minutes

Fairly typical Basham-esque performance. Won everything in the air, brought the ball out from the back brilliantly at times and never looked anything less than comfortable the entire game

4. Chris Basham - 7

Fairly typical Basham-esque performance. Won everything in the air, brought the ball out from the back brilliantly at times and never looked anything less than comfortable the entire game

