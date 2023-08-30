News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United ‘closing in’ on left back as former Blade heads to Wolves

Sheffield United are understood to be in the market for a left-sided defender due to injuries

By Chris Holt
Published 30th Aug 2023, 18:43 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 18:43 BST
Luke Thomas is heading to Sheffield United on a season long loan from Leicester City according to reports Luke Thomas is heading to Sheffield United on a season long loan from Leicester City according to reports
Luke Thomas is heading to Sheffield United on a season long loan from Leicester City according to reports

Sheffield United could be about to strengthen the left side of defence with reports suggesting that Luke Thomas could come in on loan from Leicester City.

The Blades have been forced into looking for cover on the left after Ben Osborne came off injured in Sunday’s defeat to Man City at Bramall Lane. Max Lowe had already been struck down by injury and Rhys Norrington-Davies is still in recovery having been out for almost a year.

Thomas is yet to play for Leicester this season and Football Insider have reported that the player is on his way to Sheffield to undergo a medical. He made 26 league and cup appearances last season as the Foxes suffered relegation. It has been suggested that a deal has already been agreed.

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle, who had made no secret of his desire to rejoin United after a successful loan spell last season, looks set to join Wolves on a season-long loan.

Various reports have suggested that the deal will include a right-to-buy clause for a fee of just £5million.

Doyle had stated he would be open to a return to Bramall Lane but United looked elsewhere in the midfield department. They are, however, still keen on bringing back Doyle’s defensive team mate James McAtee who had also been linked with Wolves previously.

Elsewhere, left-sided defender Miguel Freckleton has joined Chesterfield from United on a season long loan. The 20-year-old had previous loan spells at Wealdstone and Yeovil.

